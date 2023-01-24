Gears 6 and Remastered Collection Leak Debunked by Xbox

A recent leak with regards to Gears of War 6 and a new remastered collection of the original trilogy has been debunked. The Gears of War series is probably second to Halo in terms of really big, important franchises on Xbox. It was one of the first big Xbox 360 exclusives and players immediately gravitated it for its gory combat, fun PvP multiplayer, and gripping co-op campaign. The series would then go on to spawn multiple sequels and spin-offs, but it has lost a little bit of steam in recent years. It has been four years since Gears 5 and we haven't heard so much as a peep about the next game, leaving many wondering what's next for the mainline saga.

Nevertheless, a recent leak from The XboxEra Podcast claimed to have logos for both Gears 6 and a new "Ultimate Collection" of games from the series, remastered or remade for modern consoles. The first game already got the remake treatment some time ago, but fans have been hoping to see Gears of War 2 and 3 get all glossed up for Xbox Series X|S. The hosts of the podcast noted that the leak could be easily fake as it was unverified and... it seems that was exactly the case. Xbox marketing director for Halo and Gears of War responded to a report about the leak and claimed that it was "fake news". So, at the very least, the source of this leak is probably not legit and would mean none of the information is accurate.

Fake news. — Guy Welch (@guywelch2000) January 24, 2023

It seems pretty likely that Gears 6 is in the works and we're probably due for a reveal sometime this year, based on how long it has been since the last entry. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but it is also unclear if a Gears of War collection is coming. It's something fans really want and there have been whispers of it, but nothing super concrete has come of it yet.

Are you interested in a Gears of War collection? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.