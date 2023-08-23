Zack Snyder Is “Interested” in Halo and Gears of War Movies

Zack Snyder has revealed that he’s interested in seeing big screen adaptations of Halo and Gears of War. Zack Snyder is a pretty divisive director, depending on which film of his you’re actively talking about, but it’s largely agreed upon that he knows how to shoot big, larger-than-life action. Movies like Sucker Punch, Man of Steel, 300, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice all have really incredible, cinematic action sequences and many have likened his directing style to that of a really high-quality AAA video game. Snyder was once linked with EA to help produce a few video games, but they never saw the light of day.

When speaking with IGN, Zack Snyder revealed the video game franchises he’d like to see be adapted into a video game. Snyder stated that he was a big fan of Gears of War and Halo and suggested that they’d both make great films. Snyder acknowledged the Halo TV series on Paramount+ more or less covered the subject matter, but still expressed his interest in the franchise.

“I mean, Gears has always come up in sort of our circle, I was a fan of the game, ” he continued. “I was always interested in the Halo franchise… They of course kind of made that, but it was something I always thought could be incredible.”

Netflix announced last year that it is working on developing both a movie and TV series for Gears of War. Snyder has formed a close partnership with Netflix over the last few years, so it’s entirely possible that he could become involved with it once he wraps up work on Rebel Moon. The film has been divided into two parts, with part one releasing this December and part two coming early next year. Snyder has a pretty strong visual style that could work well with Gears of War and he’s also worked closely with Dave Bautista who has also expressed interested in starring in a Gears of War film. Perhaps the stars will align for Snyder and Bautista to work on Gears of War together.

