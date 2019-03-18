‘Generation Zero’s Explosive Launch Trailer Revealed

Avalanche Studios may be a little wrapped up with the development of Rage 2 alongside id Software, but that isn’t stopping the team from putting together the upcoming 1980’s-based survival action adventure title that is set in Sweden. Generation Zero will seamlessly blend single-player and multiplayer gameplay as players uncover the mystery surrounding the disappearance of everyone around. Now that the release of the game is just days away, the devs have decided that the perfect time to unveil the launch trailer is now, and it looks like the experience that awaits players may be nothing short of interesting and wild.

“Welcome to 1980’s Sweden,” the game’s description reads. “The local population has gone missing, and machines of unknown origin roam the streets. Explore this vast open world to unravel the mystery of the invaders, perfect your fighting strategies and prepare to strike back. In Generation Zero, living is winning.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Generation Zero will see players either go it alone or team up with up to three others to traverse the open world that is 1980’s Sweden. Players will need to use their abilities to scavenge for loot, take down the hostile machines that have taken over and are likely the cause of the disappearance of everybody around, and most importantly, survive.

“Take on missions and challenges throughout the open world to unravel more of the mystery, while scavenging for weapons and supplies to help you stay alive,” the description continues. “Tactically combine weapons, skills and equipment, to lure, cripple, and destroy your enemies. Play alone, or team-up with up to three friends as you collaborate and combine your unique skills to take down enemies. Some enemies are too powerful to attack head-on, which is when you should adopt stealth tactics by moving silently, exploiting the enemy’s senses and using the environment to your advantage.”

Generation Zero is set to arrive on March 26th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. There is also a Collector’s Edition available, which you can read all about right here.

What do you think about all of this? Excited to jump into 1980’s Sweden and take down the machines in Generation Zero? Will you be flying solo or teaming up with others? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!