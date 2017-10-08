This Genji Figure Doesn’t “Need Healing” – But Does Make An Awesome Overwatch Collectible

Blizzard’s FPS Overwatch became an instant hit when it released back in 2016, and since then has held a wide variety of heroes to choose from including that of Genji.

Genji Shimada’s story is a tragic one – the brother to the infamous sniper also in-game, Hanzo. In an effort to achieve “a higher humanity,” the swift hero has come to terms with his augmented body. The cyborg is a powerful character to play as for those that are familiar with his attack style, and now those same fans can celebrate their favourite Shimada sibling in a new collectible format: with a dynamic new figma figure!

The collectible itself is about 155mm tal and painted to perfection., His familiar katana, the green offset in his sleek armor – Genji has never looked better. According to the product listing on the popular figure site Good Smile, this is what fans can expect from the figma-style Genji:

The smooth yet posable figma joints allow you to act out a variety of different scenes.

A flexible plastic is used in specific areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

Genji comes with both his katana and wakizashi for various combat poses.

Shuriken effect parts that make use of a translucent material are also included.

Also included is an articulated figma stand to facilitate various exciting poses.

The latest collectible will cost ¥7,222 (64 USD), though he does not have a release date at this time. UPDATE: The figure is available to pre-order in the U.S. at Entertainment Earth with a ship date slated for July. For a little backstory, here is what Blizzard had to say about the iconic hero:

As the youngest son of the master of the Shimada ninja clan, Genji lived a life of luxury and privilege. He had little interest in the family’s illegal businesses, and although he excelled at and enjoyed his ninja training, he spent most of his time pursuing a playboy lifestyle. Many within the clan considered the carefree Genji to be a dangerous liability, and they resented his father for coddling and protecting him. Following the clan leader’s untimely death, Genji’s older brother, Hanzo, demanded that Genji take a more active role in their late father’s empire. Genji refused, enraging Hanzo. The tension between the brothers built to a violent confrontation that left Genji on the verge of dying.

Hanzo believed that he had killed his brother, but Genji was rescued by Overwatch and the intervention of Dr. Angela Ziegler. The global security force saw Genji as a potential asset in its ongoing operations to combat the Shimada clan. As Genji’s injuries left him clinging to life, Overwatch offered to rebuild his body in exchange for his help. He was put through an extensive process of cyberization, which enhanced his natural speed and agility and augmented his superlative ninja skills. Transformed into a living weapon, Genji single-mindedly set about the task of dismantling his family’s criminal empire.

But as time passed, Genji felt increasingly at war with himself. He was repulsed by the mechanical parts of his body and could not come to grips with what he had become. When his mission was complete, he abandoned Overwatch and wandered the world in search of meaning. He drifted for many years before crossing paths with the omnic monk Zenyatta. Though Genji initially rejected Zenyatta’s wisdom, the benevolent omnic would not be deterred. In time, Zenyatta became his mentor, and under the monk’s tutelage, Genji reconciled his dual existence as both man and machine. He learned to accept that although he had a cyborg body, his human soul was intact, and he came to see his new form as a gift and a unique strength.

Now, for the first time in his life, Genji is free. Even he cannot say where his path will ultimately lead.