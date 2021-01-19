Genshin Impact Is Adding Controller Support on Mobile

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has revealed that, when the new Version 1.3 update arrives, it will be adding controller support for the iOS version of the popular free-to-play video game. Historically, Genshin Impact has relied on touchscreen controls on mobile, and while Android was not directly mentioned in the notice from the developer, it seems like only a matter of time before it expands.

"The developers have heard your cries," the latest notice from the developer reads in part, "from Version 1.3 onwards, devices that have had their operating systems upgraded to iOS 14 or higher will now support the Xbox Wireless Controller (Bluetooth Version), Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, PlayStation DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, and iOS-specialized Bluetooth controllers (partial support)!"

The wording of the answer also makes a few specific things clear about the new controller support on iOS. First and foremost, players will need to be on iOS 14 or higher, and the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller will not yet be supported. Additionally, the "partial support" for iOS-specific Bluetooth controllers likely means that while a good number might be supported, just as many might not. When it does drop, it sounds like having an Xbox Wireless Controller or a DualShock 4 is the way to go for now.

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The Version 1.2 update "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon" recently released and added an entirely new area, characters, events, and more. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

