Genshin Impact Creators' New Game Honkai: Star Rail Gets a Release Date

Honkai: Star Rail, the newest game from Genshin Impact creators HoYoverse, now has a release date. After many teases and more than one betas where players could test out the game, HoYoverse announced this week that Honkai: Star Rail will officially be out on April 26th. When it launches, it'll be available on the PC platform via the Epic Games Store and will also be on Android and iOS devices. A PlayStation version of the game is coming as well just like what we saw from Genshin Impact, but that version of the game won't release alongside the others and will come at a later date.

This new game should be very familiar to those who played Genshin Impact -- it features a gacha star-based character system, too, where players try their luck at getting different companions who'll accompany them during explorations of other worlds. That "other worlds" part ties back into the game's space setting. Instead of being set in a more traditional fantasy-based world like Genshin Impact's Teyvat, this game is set in space and sees players exploring a galaxy of interests.

Version 1.0 rewards: Up to 80 free pulls!



We have prepared a wide variety of rewards for you! Take part in the event and get up to 80 free pulls!

Pre-register now and join us for the official launch of the game!

Pre-register Now: https://t.co/5Ch5B8m8I8#BoardingPreparation pic.twitter.com/UkFXNK6TpH — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) March 24, 2023

"Honkai: Star Rail is a new HoYoverse space fantasy RPG. Hop aboard the Astral Express and experience the galaxy's infinite wonders on this journey filled with adventure and thrills," a preview of the new game explained. "Players will meet new companions across various worlds and even chance upon some familiar faces. Together, they will overcome the struggles caused by the Stellaron and unravel the hidden truths behind it."

Similar to how Genshin Impact constantly receive resources and in-game items via giveaways, HoYoverse is running a pre-release promotion for Honkai: Star Rail where players are rewarded by pre-registering for the game ahead of time. Other giveaways include things like the chance at a free PlayStation 5 are happening, too, with more on those found via the game's social accounts.

The game won't be on Steam at launch, so the only way to play on PC will be via the Epic Games Store. HoYoverse said to stay tuned for more info on the PS5 version.