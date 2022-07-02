Genshin Impact Reveals a New Kind of Character

Genshin Impact creators miHoYo revealed the details of the game's next update this week, and with that came a confirmation of yet another character. things like their appearance, playstyles, and elemental tendencies are always revealed through announcements like these, and the same is true this weekend, but this time, miHoYo confirmed that it's doing something new. The next character, Shikanoin Heizou, is the first one in the game to be both a melee character as well as a catalyst user.

In a post on the PlayStation B log that went over these details in a similar fashion to what we've come to expect from miHoYo, Zhenzhong Yi, the developer's studio technical director, confirmed the atypical design of this new character.

"In combat, Heizou is our first melee catalyst user," Yi said. "Though he wields a catalyst and carries an Anemo Vision, his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst are all unarmed techniques just like his Normal Attack."

The developer elaborated to share more details about the character's moves and effects on enemies while confirming that Heizou would be available in Kaedehara Kazuha's and Klee's event wishes "in the early phase of Version 2.8."

"His Elemental Skill will launch a Heartstopper Strike, and charging his Elemental Skill can grant him special 'Declension' stacks," Yi said. "Once Heizou reaches a certain amount of Declension stacks, his Elemental Skill's DMG and AoE increase. His Elemental Burst will unleash a Windmuster Kick, pulling in nearby enemies and dealing AoE Anemo DMG. If the enemies are affected by the Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro element, a delayed follow-up explosion will occur, dealing damage of the corresponding elemental type. Furthermore, Heizou can decrease sprinting Stamina consumption for your own party members."

In addition to adding the new character, the next update will also add story and event moments with Heizou and others.

"While you have a good time on the islands with other characters, Version 2.8 allows you to bond with even more friends, old and new," Yi said. "Diluc, Kaedehara Kazuha, and the brand-new playable four-star character Shikanoin Heizou will show up in the latest events and stories."

This update, Version 2.8, will drop on July 13th.