New Genshin Impact Characters Leak

In-game renders for a pair of new Genshin Impact characters have apparently leaked online. Yelan and Kamisato Ayato will both be Hydro characters, with Yelan using a bow and Ayato a sword. The renders of the two new characters were shared on Twitter by reliable leaker @anonsbelle, but there’s currently no information when players can expect to see these two added to the game. While these leaks seem fairly legitimate, readers are always encouraged to take this sort of thing with a grain of salt until we get some kind of official confirmation from miHoYo.

Renders for the two new characters can be found in the Tweets embedded below.

So far, reception to these two designs seems fairly positive! Some fans seem to be torn on their individual outfits, but the Genshin Impact community seems to be very happy with both of them overall. Official information on Yelan is scarce at the moment, but fans have been waiting patiently for Ayato for quite some time. Ayato is the brother of the Genshin Impact character Kamisato Ayaka.

For now, Genshin Impact fans will just have to wait patiently for some kind of announcement regarding these new characters! Since the game debuted in September 2020, it has found a large and passionate audience, and a big part of that passion can be attributed to the game’s massive cast. miHoYo has done an excellent job introducing compelling characters that capture the interest of fans. It remains to be seen whether Yelan and Ayato will become favorites in the game, but it probably won’t be long until we start seeing fan art and cosplay of these characters; judging by the positive reception we’ve seen so far, it seems like a very safe bet! Hopefully, miHoYo won’t keep fans waiting much longer for some release dates.

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Genshin Impact so far? What do you think of these in-game renders?