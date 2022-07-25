Genshin Impact Shows Off More of Sumeru in New Teaser

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, under the global brand of HoYoverse, has shared another preview teaser from the upcoming nation of Sumeru. The next big update for Genshin Impact is expected to be Version 3.0, and it will bring with it the all-new country as well as a new element, Dendro. While the previous teaser for Sumeru honed in on the new element, the most recent teaser instead focuses on the land itself.

According to the developer, Sumeru differs from previously introduced regions in that it is largely divided between the rainforest and the desert. The rainforest area is filled with giant trees and rolling hills and mountains with a heavy focus on vegetation. The desert, by contrast, has rocks eroded by wind and sand over time and the occasional oasis. Both have a strong emphasis on the fantastical, and there are even spirits in Sumeru that only children can see. There are also the remains of a giant robot lying embedded in the mountains.

You can check out the full preview teaser for Sumeru in Genshin Impact, showing off the diversity between the two environments, in the trailer embedded below:

Sumeru Preview Teaser 02: Of Rain And Sand | Genshin Impact

Head westward, and you will step into the realm of dust and sand.



Watch now >>https://t.co/Xndrgmlyqg#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 23, 2022

As noted above, Genshin Impact Version 3.0 is expected to be the next update following the release of Genshin Impact Version 2.8, "Summer Fantasia." Version 3.0 is set to add the new land of Sumeru, which is west of Liyue, as well as new characters and the Dendro element. Genshin Impact Version 2.8 is currently available and brought with it the new character Shikanoin Heizou, new events, outfits, and more. Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

