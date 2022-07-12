Genshin Impact Teaser Shows Off New Element

Genshin Impact developer miHoyo, under the global brand of HoYoverse, is set to release its Version 2.8, "Summer Fantasia," update tomorrow, July 13th. Despite the impending release of a big content update, an even bigger one that's on the horizon seems to be the one on most fans' minds. Genshin Impact Version 3.0 is set to release next, and with it comes an entirely new nation in the form of Sumeru and the element Dendro. The developer has started finally teasing what players can expect to find in a recent preview teaser of the upcoming area.

The Sumeru preview teaser specifically shows off a bit of what's coming in Genshin Impact 3.0 like various areas in Sumeru. Adding a new element in Genshin Impact is more complicated than it sounds, as the video details, as there a number of different concepts these elements touch on. Adding Dendro, for example, also comes with adding new elemental reactions. There's Bloom, which is Hydro and Dendro interacting, as well as Catalyze, which is Electro and Dendro interacting. You can check out the teaser of Sumeru embedded below for yourself:

Sumeru Preview Teaser 01: The Fascinating Dendro Element | Genshin Impact



To the west of Liyue lies Sumeru, the nation of flora and foliage.



There, we will welcome a new member of the elemental system, the Dendro element.



Watch Now >>https://t.co/nqmHLmNos3#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 9, 2022

As noted above, Genshin Impact Version 3.0 is expected to be the update following Genshin Impact Version 2.8, "Summer Fantasia." Version 3.0 is set to add the new land of Sumeru, which is west of Liyue, as well as new characters and the Dendro element. Genshin Impact Version 2.8 is set to release tomorrow, July 13th. It brings with it the new character Shikanoin Heizou, new events, outfits, and more. Genshin Impact's Version 2.7 update, "Hidden Dreams in the Depths," is currently available. Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

What do you think of Genshin Impact's first real preview teaser for the upcoming nation of Sumeru? Are you looking forward to the release of Genshin Impact Version 2.8, "Summer Fantasia," this week?