Geoff Keighley Teases Unexpected Surprises for This Year’s Game Awards

The Game Awards are a yearly treat for those that have gamed the very gamiest they could gave throughout the year’s releases. Now that this year’s nominees list is out and ready to be tallied by fans, there’s a lot to be excited about. In the past, there have been a few surprising reveals and news that have made their Game Awards debut, so when host Geoff Keighley took to Twitter with one simple message – fans lost their collective minds.

Expect the unexpected #TheGameAwards — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 16, 2017

So simple, yet so complex. Immediately fans provided their own hilarious feedback with GIF reactions and speculation galore. And of course with the timely EA news concerning Battlefront II, there were a few pot shots thrown in there as well. Here are a few of our favourite reactions:

Half-Life 3? Portal 3? MGS6? DMC5? — Lik Chan (@LikChan) November 16, 2017

Cory in the House HD — John W. (@Plankfan) November 16, 2017

And finally, the most epic of them all:

Ain’t the community grand? Among the reactions are a few comments about what they could expect the unexpected by expecting that same unexpected thing that has now become expected (uh …). The inevitable Half-Life 3 has been thrown in there a few hundred times, as well as a few Nintendo Switch guesses and more.

If you haven’t voted for your favourite game picks yet, you can check out the full nominees list here. You know, while you wait to expect the unexpected expectation.