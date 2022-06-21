Ghost of Tsushima 2 for PS5 Seemingly Leaked

It looks like Sucker Punch Productions is working on Ghost of Tsushima. Amid rumors that Sly Cooper is coming back, it looks like even if these rumors are true, it's not going to be via Sucker Punch, the original developer behind the series. Why? Because it looks like the studio is working on a sequel to its 2020 hit, Ghost of Tsushima, and it's known to be a one-game studio. The samurai game both sold well and reviewed well, so it's not very surprising to see that it's seemingly getting a sequel.

Scuttlebutt of a follow-up comes courtesy of a new job listing for the game for an encounter designer, which notes it's looking for someone who can "deliver interesting and varied encounters in an open-world game, with a particular focus on melee combat and stealth." In other words, Sucker Punch Productions is working on an open-world stealth game with melee combat. Sounds like Ghost of Tsushima 2. Meanwhile, other job listings at the studio mention the team is seeking applicants who are familiar wth the systems of its previous games. Again, sounds like Ghost of Tsushima 2.

For now, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt, but it's unclear what else there is to make of the language used in the various job listings. Is this bad news for Sly Cooper fans? Probably not, as that project would likely be farmed out to another team if it did exist. In other words, there's still hope Sly Cooper has an immediate future.

Ghost of Tsushima is available via the PS4 and the PS5. For more coverage on the game and all things PlayStation, click here. Meanwhile, if you want to read more about the first game and why it's so good and seemingly about to birth a new series for PlayStation, check out our official review of the title.

"It's difficult to stay on task in Ghost of Tsushima. Whether you're liberating a settlement or tracking down your next worthy opponent for a duel, there's always something to distract you be it a cry for help or an animal intent on showing you Tsushima's secrets," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Distractions like those are common in open-world games, but in Ghost of Tsushima, they're implemented with a depth that's difficult to come across elsewhere. Impressionable characters who are as integral to the story as the protagonist Jin himself and the appeal of finding your next test of skill make getting lost a goal, not an accident."