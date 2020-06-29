Ghost of Tsushima Releases New Cinematic Trailer

In a few short weeks, PlayStation 4 owners will have the chance to check out Ghost of Tsushima, the latest from developer Sucker Punch Productions. With the game's release date swiftly approaching, Sony has released a brand-new cinematic trailer to build hype for the upcoming title. For those hoping to avoid spoilers, the trailer reveals little new information, but it does further establish the central concept for the game. It also shows off some of the gorgeous environments that players will visit as samurai Jin Sakai attempts to protect Tsushima Island from the invading Mongol forces. The trailer can be seen above, or in the tweet below.

Ghost of Tsushima takes place during the 13th century. As the Mongol army marches towards the Japanese mainland, Tsushima Island is all that stands in their way. Jin's clan is destroyed by the invaders, so the samurai must learn the way of the ghost, in order to save the rest of the island's inhabitants. As such, Jin's attacks will focus more on stealth-based gameplay, and picking off smaller groups of foes.

While the trailer doesn't show any new gameplay, it does show how Jin takes on enemies in a way unlike traditional samurai. Rather than facing the Mongol invaders head-on, Jin waits for the right opportunity, striking from the shadows. It's a rather effective trailer, telling a lot about the game's mechanics without revealing too much.

A storm is coming on July 17. Watch the stunning new #GhostofTsushima trailer below, and ❤️ this tweet to receive updates leading up to launch. pic.twitter.com/Dwnbx2qLWs — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 29, 2020

It will be interesting to see if Ghost of Tsushima can deliver on its premise! With the PlayStation 5's fall release just around the corner, the title could prove to be a strong swan song for the platform. Sucker Punch Productions has previously worked on the infamous and Sly Cooper franchises for Sony, and those games have proven successful critically and commercially. Fortunately, fans won't have much longer to wait to find out, as Ghost of Tsushima will release exclusively on PlayStation 4 on July 17th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Ghost of Tsushima? What do you think of the game so far? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.