Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Announced for PS5 and PS4

Merely one week after rumors first started to emerge related to a new version of Sucker Punch's action-adventure game, Ghost of Tsushima, was said to be in the cards, Sony has opted to confirm those rumors. Revealed today by PlayStation, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is a new iteration of the popular 2020 release that is slated to come to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. And best of all, it's set to launch quite soon.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is poised to release later this summer and will be arriving on August 20. This new iteration of the title comes with the base game and all other pieces of add-on content that have released for it over the past year. In addition, a new expansion will also be included that takes players to a locale known as Iki Island. This area will include brand-new story content in addition to new characters, armor, enemies, and mini-games. Sucker Punch says that it will be talking more about this Iki Island content at a future date to inform players more specifically of what it will include.

Revealing Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut for PS4 and PS5, including the Iki Island story expansion: https://t.co/LNg61TtL43 Launches August 20 pic.twitter.com/DmLVCvmzR1 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 1, 2021

Perhaps the most notable thing about Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut comes with how it is being rolled out. Since so many players already might own the base game on PS4, PlayStation is allowing existing owners to purchase this new Director's Cut iteration for a lower cost. Upgrading to this version will retail for $19.99 on PS4 and $29.99 on PS5. And if you don't own the base game just yet, the entirety of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will cost $59.99 and $69.99 respectively.

Lastly, since Ghost of Tsushima is now going to natively be available on PS5, Sucker Punch is taking advantage of the many features that the next-gen console provides. This includes 3D Audio, haptic feedback, and full support for the DualSense controller. Additionally, however, Sucker Punch says that it will be rolling out some new updates for the original game as well, meaning that even those who might not upgrade to Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will still get a better iteration of the title as well.

So what do you think about the reveal of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut?