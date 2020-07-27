Ghost of Tsushima PS4 Update 1.05 Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Sucker Punch Productions and PlayStation Studios have released a new Ghost of Tsushima update on PS4 alongside official patch notes. Unlike most games these days, Ghost os Tsushima launch with little to no problems and tons of features, which means rather than focus on adding features that should have been in the game at launch or trying to fix the game, Sucker Punch can largely use these updates to improve and refine the exclusive title. And that's exactly what this new update, update 1.05, does.

The most noteworthy bit about the update is that it includes a new difficulty level: Lethal, which will now be the hardest difficulty level in the game. Balancing this, there are new accessibility options, improvements to text, and of course, bug fixes.

Below, you can check out the full patch notes for the update:

New difficulty level: Lethal Enemy weapons are more deadly, but Jin’s katana is also more deadly Enemies are more aggressive in combat Enemies detect you faster Tighter Parry and Dodge windows

Lower Intensity Combat Lower intensity mode is meant to maintain the heart and feel of Ghost of Tsushima Most enemy attacks which are normally unblockable become blockable when Lower Intensity is enabled. Blocking with L1 will keep you safe from more attacks than standard combat, though some attacks must still be dodged. Enemies break off their attack combos after damaging you, giving you a chance to recover before the next wave of attacks. In addition, your heavy attacks will interrupt attacks from Brutes, giving you another way to stop their combos. Enemies will not attack you while you’re using Resolve to heal Enemy awareness builds more slowly, giving you more time to recover after being spotted combat while relaxing several timing-specific elements. Combat is less intense, giving you more time to react. Stealth settings are more forgiving, and enemies take longer to detect you.

Text changes Large Text option: Increases text size of subtitles, mission objectives and interact prompts by 150% when enabled Added option to turn speaker name off when subtitles are enabled New subtitle text color options in addition to white: Yellow, Blue, Red, Green



It's also noted the update includes bug fixes, but the patch notes don't provide any specifics in this regard.

Ghost of Tsushima is available on the PS4 and the PS4 only.

