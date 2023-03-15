Ghostwire: Tokyo Xbox Series X Release Date Announced

Bethesda and developer Tango Gameworks have today finally announced that Ghostwire: Tokyo will soon be coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in just a few short weeks. Originally released on PS5 and PC in early 2022, Ghostwire: Tokyo was a timed exclusive for PlayStation, which kept the game from heading to Xbox. And while it was known that Ghostwire would eventually come to Xbox, as of today, we now have an actual date to circle on the calendar for its arrival.

Unveiled by Bethesda today, Ghostwire: Tokyo has been confirmed to launch on April 12th for Xbox Series X/S. This date is a little over one year after the game originally came to PS5 in March 2022. Since Ghostwire: Tokyo is technically a first-party game from Xbox, the best thing about its release is that it will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass on the same day as its arrival on Xbox as a whole. As such, if you're subscribed to Game Pass, you'll be able to download and play Ghostwire: Tokyo once it drops in the coming month.

Beyond simply releasing on Xbox, Tango Gameworks is also pushing out a substantial new update for Ghostwire: Tokyo next month. Titled the "Spider's Thread" update, this new patch for the game will add new areas, combat mechanics, and an additional game mode. This update is also set to roll out for all versions of Ghostwire, which means that those who already own it on PS5 will get these new features as well.

Face new supernatural threats in the Ghostwire: Tokyo Spider's Thread Update, with haunting new areas, deeper combat, and a challenging new game mode.



"Explore a unique vision of Tokyo twisted by a supernatural presence. From its ultra-modern cityscape to its traditional temples and narrow alleyways, discover a hauntingly beautiful city teeming with Yokai – vengeful spirits that prowl the streets," says the game's official description. "Wield a combination of upgradeable elemental powers and ghost-hunting skills to combat the supernatural threat. Use your ethereal abilities to ascend the top of Tokyo's skyline and soar over the streets to discover new missions or even get the drop on your enemies."

