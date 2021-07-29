G.I. Joe Deck-Building Game Revealed

✖

Renegade Game Studios is quite good at developing Deck-Building Games, a skill they've shown through their stellar Power Rangers Deck-Building Game, and in all likelihood will do so again with their upcoming Transformers: Deck-Building Game. Now they're taking on one of Hasbro's most beloved franchises in G.I. Joe, and they are looking to make it three for three. The new G.I. Joe Deck-Building Game is a cooperative game for 1 to 4 players where you take control of some of your favorite Joes as they look to stop Cobra, and the game is up for pre-order now. If you do pre-order, you can even snag yourself some exclusive bonuses.

Pre-orders include the Bonus Box #1, which features Dawn Moreno as G.I. Joe leader, an alternate round-marker, and a buildable punchboard hangar to add to your core set. The core set includes dozens of G.I. Joe heroes and vehicles, 36 missions, expert mode cards, and the ability to play with friends or solo.

(Photo: Renegade Game Studios)

While the Power Rangers game is competitive at its core, G.I. Joe is a fully cooperative experience, and throughout the game, you'll recruit new and more powerful members of the G.I. Joe squad and collect new gear and vehicles as you attempt to take down Cobra. The Power Rangers Deck-Building Game truly captured the spirit and theme of the franchise, and we expect no less from Renegade Game Studios' take on G.I. Joe.

The game retails for $45.00, and you can find the official description for the G.I. Joe Deck-Building Game below. You can also find new images of the game above and below.

(Photo: Renegade Game Studios)

"In this Deck-Building game, you and your fellow players will lead teams of G.I. Joe soldiers on missions to stop Cobra’s dastardly plans! Each player starts the game with a meager deck that will grow more powerful as you recruit veterans from the G.I. Joe team, requisition gear, and field new vehicles. This fully cooperative game pits you against increasingly dangerous missions to save the world. This Core Set begins your journey with everything needed to play, but be prepared for more Joes and missions to come!"

The G.I. Joe Deck-Building Game hits stores this October, and you can pre-order the game now.

Are you excited for Renegade's new G.I. Joe Deck-Building Game? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!