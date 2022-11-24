Knives Out Director Rian Johnson Reveals What Games He's Playing

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has revealed what games he is currently playing. Johnson is a massive nerd and video game fan. Of course, this shouldn't really come as a surprise given he directed a very, very geeky Star Wars movie, despite the controversy it may have caused among fans. The acclaimed director spent a lot of time on the set of the aforementioned Star Wars film playing Pokemon Go and even went on to direct a commercial for the popular mobile game. However, making a movie is a very busy process, so he only has time for so many games.

Speaking to IGN, Rian Johnson revealed that he's eager to play God of War Ragnarok and already has it downloaded it on his PS5. Given he's currently making the rounds for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, he probably hasn't had much time to actually sit down and immerse himself in a grand game like that. He also noted he just wrapped up a replay of Grand Theft Auto V and is in the final stretch of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on his Nintendo Switch. Given his latest film is hitting theaters this week and Netflix in December, he'll have plenty of time to probably relax and bask in these great games and probably pick up some other titles he may not have had time for as well.

Glass Onion director Rian Johnson is playing GTA V, Breath of the Wild, and soon God of War Ragnarok! #GlassOnion #KnivesOut pic.twitter.com/ynT82DW3E7 — IGN (@IGN) November 23, 2022

Rian Johnson is expected to make a third Knives Out film at some point in the future, though it's unclear when that might be or what it would be about right now. The director also had plans to helm another Star Wars trilogy, though that has been up in the air for some time now. It seems as though there is still a desire for it to come to fruition, but it's unclear if it will or when that could happen.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is in theaters now and will release on Netflix on December 23rd, 2022. What games are you playing right now? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.