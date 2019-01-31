‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fighters Re-Imagined Thanks to ‘God of War’ Art Director

God of War’s art director Raf Grassetti is back with even more incredible Super Smash Bros. Ultimate artistic takes and this time he’s giving us a hyper-realistic Donkey Kong, an adorably innocent Yoshi, and a bright-eyed Kirby to enjoy.

We’ve shared some of his incredible work in the past, including his re-imagining of Samus, MewTwo, Diddy Kong, and more.

Kirby

View this post on Instagram Kirby ⭐️ #kirby #nintendo #smashbrosultimate A post shared by Raf Grassetti (@rafagrassetti) on Jan 29, 2019 at 6:46am PST

Yoshi

Donkey Kong

View this post on Instagram Banana slamma! ? #donkeykong #supersmashbrosultimate #nintendo A post shared by Raf Grassetti (@rafagrassetti) on Jan 28, 2019 at 6:07am PST

The Trifecta

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Want to see even more of his incredible work? You can check out Grassetti’s official website right here.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Thoughts on the latest Piranha Plant addition? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.