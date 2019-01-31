Gaming

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fighters Re-Imagined Thanks to ‘God of War’ Art Director

God of War’s art director Raf Grassetti is back with even more incredible Super Smash Bros. […]

By

God of War’s art director Raf Grassetti is back with even more incredible Super Smash Bros. Ultimate artistic takes and this time he’s giving us a hyper-realistic Donkey Kong, an adorably innocent Yoshi, and a bright-eyed Kirby to enjoy.

We’ve shared some of his incredible work in the past, including his re-imagining of Samus, MewTwo, Diddy Kong, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kirby

View this post on Instagram

Kirby ⭐️ #kirby #nintendo #smashbrosultimate

A post shared by Raf Grassetti (@rafagrassetti) on

Yoshi

View this post on Instagram

? Yoshi ? Swipe left for a video showing a bit more of the sculpting process. 10 minutes compressed into one ☝️

A post shared by Raf Grassetti (@rafagrassetti) on

Donkey Kong

View this post on Instagram

Banana slamma! ? #donkeykong #supersmashbrosultimate #nintendo

A post shared by Raf Grassetti (@rafagrassetti) on

The Trifecta

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Want to see even more of his incredible work? You can check out Grassetti’s official website right here

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Thoughts on the latest Piranha Plant addition? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts