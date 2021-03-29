God of War Artist Reveals His Take on Batman

✖

God of War art director Raf Grassetti has revealed one of his upcoming cover variants for DC's Batman: The Detective #1, showcasing an awesome take on the character. Batman has had a number of great designs over the years, and this one is no exception. Grassetti has a knack for depicting brooding heroes that travel with younger sidekicks, so Batman doesn't seem like a far departure from Kratos! With the jacket and goggles, it's a very cool look for Batman, and one that can be seen in the series, which sees Batman traveling throughout Europe. Another variant by Grassetti will see the character in his classic look, instead.

An image of the cover can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Grassetti followed the Tweet above with some of his other Batman work, including a variant cover for Batman #100, which features the hero battling the Joker. While the artist clearly has a knack for drawing Batman, his take on the Joker might be even better! Grasetti perfectly captures the villain at his creepiest, with piercing eyes and a horrifying smile. Fans can judge for themselves by checking out the other covers right here.

According to Grassetti's website, the artist is "working as an Art Director at Sony for the God of War franchise." That use of present tense means fans can probably expect to see him return for the next entry in the series. As of this writing, Sony has not yet officially announced that game, however. There have been several hints it will be titled God of War: Ragnarok, which would make a lot of sense given the way that 2018's God of War game ended. Unfortunately, nothing has been officially confirmed, just yet. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what comes next!

In the meantime, fans of Grassetti's art can check out Batman: The Detective #1, which is set to release on April 13th. In addition to Grassetti on the variant covers, the issue will feature the talents of Tom Taylor, Andy Kubert, Brad Anderson, and Clem Robins.

Are you a fan of Sony's God of War series? What do you think of Grassetti's take on Batman? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!