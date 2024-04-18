God of War Board Game Launches on GameFound

At the time of writing this article, God of War: The Board Game by CMON has already been 122% funded by 1,840 backers, all contributing toward the $183,315 USD that has been raised on the game's GameFound site. In God of War: The Board Game, players will take on the roles of Kratos and Atreus, following a series of adventures during the years between God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarök. Designed for 1 – 2 players with a 60 minute play time, the "cooperative dungeon crawler" is said to be filled with epic fights and puzzles. The game's description reads:

"Faye's last wishes are now fulfilled. They have seen the truth, but more than that, they've bonded. They've shared their fears, their vulnerabilities, their past, and together their future. But now, winter continues with no sign of reprieve. Father and son realize their worries are far from over. The boy must grow into a man under the guidance of the father, who's struggling to leave his past behind and forgive himself. The training for both has just begun..."

Some Details On The Game

At the beginning of each game, players will select one of eight quests along with monsters and a final boss as the father and son face the challenges of a harsh climate and various emerging threats. Each quest presents players with puzzles and a goal, such as avoiding destruction at the hands of the vengeful Freya. Monsters and bosses are unique, with their own individual behaviors, overall adding to the customizability of the game. Some monsters included on the game's page include hel-walker, ogre, nightmare, revenant, and more.

God of War: The Board Game includes:

Father and Son: 2 miniatures, 2 dashboards, 30 Attack cards, 47 Bonus cards, 30 Damage tokens, 8 Skill Upgrades, 30 Tracker cubes



2 miniatures, 2 dashboards, 30 Attack cards, 47 Bonus cards, 30 Damage tokens, 8 Skill Upgrades, 30 Tracker cubes The Monsters: 30 miniatures, 9 Reference cards, 18 Behavior cards



30 miniatures, 9 Reference cards, 18 Behavior cards The Bosses: 4 miniatures, 4 Reference dashboards, 8 Behavior cards, 6 tokens



4 miniatures, 4 Reference dashboards, 8 Behavior cards, 6 tokens The Grieving Mother: 1 Scenario NPC Miniature, 1 Reference dashboard, 2 Behavior cards



1 Scenario NPC Miniature, 1 Reference dashboard, 2 Behavior cards Other Components: 10 Tiles, 1 Menace Track and Tracker, 1 Synergy Track and Tracker, 6 Rune Cards, 15+ Scenario cards, 1 Reward and 1 Synergy dice, 30+ tokens



The miniatures for the game offer an impressive size difference, from Atreus being well below 30mm to the massive, over 105mm Daudi Kaupmadr.

You can pledge toward the board game on its GameFound site now, noting that the game has already been founded and you'll get the chance to play the game soon enough, with the daily stretch goals clearly well within sight. Contributing to the game's funding at the Mortal level will get you the core box at a $20 discount off the retail price, while pledging at the Demigod level will get you the base game and all stretch goals that are unlocked before the campaign ends in 14 days. You can also read specifics on how the game is played there.

Are you looking forward to God of War: The Board Game? Let us know in the comments or on X!