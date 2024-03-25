Fortnite Leak Confirms Return of Kratos to Item Shop

It's happening: Kratos is officially coming back to the Item Shop in Fortnite. In recent months, speculation has been running rampant about the return of the God of War protagonist to Fortnite. This has been primarily thanks to Chapter 5 Season 2 of Fortnite centering around Greek mythology, which has major ties to Kratos. Now, a new leak has come about that essentially verifies the arrival of Kratos in Fortnite once again, although a specific timing for his release isn't yet known.

News of Kratos landing in Fortnite comes by way of data miner @iFireMonkey. Shared on social media, it was said that the files of Fortnite have recently added a section for Kratos in the Item Shop. As a result, this verifies that Epic Games is gearing up to let Kratos loose at some point very soon. Assuming that this release comes to the Item Shop in the same way as before, the full launch should include a skin for Kratos, a Leviathan Axe pickaxe, Mimir back bling, a Guardian Shield glider, and a dedicated emote. This would also mark the first time in well over 1,000 days that Kratos will have been purchasable in Fortnite.

The Kratos Shop section was just readded meaning he is likely to return to the Item Shop soon!



Reminder that Atreus was also rumoured to be added this season however this is unconfirmed pic.twitter.com/KqEujm0NDC — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 25, 2024

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the release of Kratos in the Item Shop would be if he's joined by any wholly new cosmetics. Previous rumors have suggested that Kratos would come back to Fortnite alongside a new skin for his son, Atreus, as part of Chapter 5 Season 2. These previous rumors haven't proven to be credible just yet, but the addition of Atreus to Fortnite would make quite a bit of sense as the character's popularity has greatly grown in the wake of God of War Ragnarok.

In addition to Kratos potentially coming to Fortnite this week, a number of other big changes and releases are set to soon hit the battle royale game as part of patch v29.10. The full details of this update have yet to be provided by Epic, but it's expected that this patch will add new items tied to The Legend of Korra, a new Crew cosmetic, and additional Quests associated with the character Midas This patch will go live tomorrow, March 26, at which point we'll get a better idea of what it will fully entail.