New God of War Game Seemingly Teased in PlayStation Job Listing

It looks as though PlayStation has dropped a massive hint associated with the next entry in the God of War series. Following the launch of God of War Ragnarok back in 2022, fans have been wondering what PlayStation and developer Santa Monica Studio would opt to do next with the franchise. While a free roguelike-style add-on for Ragnarok was let loose at the end of 2023, further plans tied to what will be coming further down the road have yet to be disclosed. Now, it looks as though our first news related to the latest adventure for Kratos has been unearthed.

Spotted on PlayStation's website, the company was found to be hiring for the role of Senior Technical Combat Designer at Santa Monica Studio. On its own, this doesn't mean a whole lot as PlayStation is almost always hiring for a vast number of positions at its various studios. What makes this listing quite interesting, though, is that it stresses candidates must be "fluent with the combat design choices, systems, mechanics, and enemies in God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok". As such, this seems to indicate that the potential hire would work directly with the God of War team at Santa Monica Studio, likely on a new entry in the series.

Generally speaking, it's not a surprise whatsoever that Santa Monica Studio would look to create a new God of War entry. Both God of War and God of War Ragnarok are two of the best-selling games in the history of PlayStation. Not to mention, the series is arguably the most acclaimed that PlayStation has in its portfolio. As a result, this all but guarantees that the God of War franchise would continue in some capacity following the events of Ragnarok.

In the near term, though, it seems that Santa Monica Studio might look to release something completely different from God of War. For multiple years, God of War director Cory Barlog has been teasing that he's been toiling away on a new project within SMS. Details on this game have yet to come to light, but with reports suggesting that a new PlayStation Showcase will transpire in May 2024, perhaps we'll learn more soon enough.

