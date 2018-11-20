Exclusive First Look at the Final Chapter of the ‘God of War’ Comic Series

God of War for PlayStation 4 had such an incredible narrative impact on gamers, and it’s because of that love that so many fans would want to see the adventures of Kratos and his son Atreus continue. With a new comic series from the team over at Dark Horse Comics, the journey has just begun and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the stunning cover for the fourth issue.

iZombie and Witchfinder’s Chris Roberson is the writer leading this project with Mayday’s Tony Parker as the amazing artist on deck. Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Dan Jackson is on board as the mini-series’ colourist. The stunning art work seen above is done by the incredible E.M Gist, known for The Strain and Will Save the Galaxy for Food.

Issue four will be the thrilling conclusion to the God of War comic series, giving a fitting end to the incredibly difficult journey against the mysterious new cult for Kratos and his son. With a new foe and secrets swiftly unraveling, the end is near for the fight against a formidable enemy.

“The God of War comic series finds Kratos living in the remote Norse Wilds after his war on the gods of Olympus,” Dark Horse Comics tells us. “Seeking to put the rage that defined most of his life behind him, Kratos inadvertently sparks a feud with a mysterious cult of berserkers after attempting to save a stranger being mauled by a monstrous bear. But for the former Ghost of Sparta, no good deed goes unpunished.”

Interested in seeing the latest adventure for Kratos and his son? The first of four issues is available now, perfect for the holiday season! The final chapter will make its debut on February 13, 2019. The promising final installment is currently available at major retailers such as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and more, as well as the Dark Horse Comics website itself. You can also scoop it up at your local comic shop as well!

Excited for what’s next for Kratos and his ‘boy’? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us your thoughts on the breathtaking PlayStation 4 franchise.