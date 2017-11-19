God Of War Director Shows Fans Just How Much Kratos Doesn’t Like The Idea Of Loot Boxes

So you may have heard just a little bit about the war on microtransactions as of late, it’s not like every media source in the world is talking about it or anything. But with a lot of talk surrounding the growing trend of the loathed pay-to-win approach, one director stands up as a god among men (see what we did there) to show his support for those fighting the good fight.

God of War game director Cory Barlog took to his own Twitter account to cleverly share his opinion on the controversial topic. One simple GIF to rule them all but the message is clear: Kratos is not a fan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take that Loot Boxes!!! (for now, at least) pic.twitter.com/P5ecbjVIqN — Cory Barlog (@corybarlog) November 17, 2017

Electronic Arts has been at the center of the storm with its most recent title Star Wars Battlefront II. Since they temporarily made a hard U-turn on their abuse of in-game purchases, many fellow developers have been pitching in with their thoughts. Even The Witcher team CD Projekt Red chimed in saying “We leave the greed to others” in their shadiest of shade to date.

Whether you are on the side fighting against the growing dependency on microtransaction from publishers, or on the side that doesn’t see it as a big deal – there is no denying that it is an incredibly hot topic. Luckily, our beloved God of War remains unfazed. For those not yet caught up on the next installment of the long-standing franchise:

“From Santa Monica Studio and creative director Cory Barlog comes a new beginning for God of War. Living as a man outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to unfamiliar lands, unexpected threats, and a second chance at being a father. Together with his son Atreus, the pair will venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfill a deeply personal quest.

His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive…And teach his son to do the same. This startling reimagining of God of War deconstructs the core elements that defined the series—satisfying combat; breathtaking scale; and a powerful narrative—and fuses them anew.”