God of War: Fallen God Comic Gets New Release Date

✖

God of War: Fallen God, the new comic series announced months ago by Dark Horse Comics, appears now to have a new release date that narrows down its early 2021 release window. According to Dark Horse’s listing for the new comic on the publisher’s site, the first issue of God of War: Fallen God will be out on March 10, 2021. The new date follows a delay that pushed the comic out of a 2020 release timeframe it originally had before COVID-19 complications resulted in a delay.

Users on Reddit (via Exputer) took note of the release date for the comic that’s now listed on the Dark Horse site. While Dark Horse does not appear to have made any public announcement about the new date for the comic at this time, the publisher’s page does indeed give the first issue a March 10th release date.

The new date doesn’t appear to be a placeholder and lines up with when people would normally expect new comics to be released during the week. We’ve reached out to Dark Horse to confirm the new release date but have not heard back at the time of publishing.

Dark Horse’s new God of War comic was supposed to be released in June 2020 but was “delayed due to COVID-19 closures,” according to Dark Horse’s response to a Twitter user from July. A Spring 2021 release window was given then with more details said to be shared later as we approached that timeframe.

This new God of War comic is set between the events of God of War III and the newest God of War game released for the PlayStation 4 which should make it an important bridge between the titles that can answer many pressing questions. Dark Horse’s preview for the series paints a familiar picture of Kratos as a character filled with rage and haunted by his past.

“After conquering Zeus and thwarting Athena, Kratos believes himself to be finally free from his bondage,” Dark Horse’s preview of the new comic series said. “He sets sail for the desert in an attempt to distance himself from his home and his shame only to find his rage and guilt follow close behind. Kratos rages against the one foe that has proven to be unconquerable--himself. But a war against oneself is unwinnable, and only invites madness.”

God of War: Fallen God #1 is set to release on March 10, 2021, according to Dark Horse’s site.