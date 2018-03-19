God of War’s Future Chapters Will Continue To Take the Norse Mythology Route

God of War will soon arrive on PlayStation 4, and based on some hands-on impressions from recent play sessions, it sounds like a magnificent leap forward for Kratos and company. But there’s going to be more where that came from.

A YouTube channel by the name of JagatPlay were at a Sony press event and recently had the chance to talk with Aaron Kaufman, who serves as Senior Community Strategist for Sony Santa Monica, the development studio behind the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking with the interviewer, Kaufman explained that the next entries in the God of War franchise is already in the planning stages, and it appears that they’ll be following the same path as the forthcoming game, and will continue to be set in Norse mythology.

Kaufman noted that the company wants to continue exploring the theme of evolving Kratos and having him interact with his son Atreus, so it sounds like the young charge will be coming back as well.

The new God of War marks a big change of pace for the series. Past releases, including God of War III Remastered for PlayStation 4, showed a more visceral side of the hero, who had no trouble tearing enemies in half and bathing in their blood.

With the new game, however, we see a change in Kratos. Sure, he can kick ass and take names, but he actually shows concern for his son, and also has a bit of wear and tear from his battles over the years. And, oh, yeah, we mentioned his bad-ass beard, didn’t we?

It sounds like Sony Santa Monica is moving forward, instead of back, for the series, but, again, based on early feedback, this could be a solid move, since the new God of War could be one of the biggest games in the series to date. So if the developer can continue to build on that and make the series better than it’s ever been, we’re all for it.

You can view the interview above.

God of War releases on April 20 for PlayStation 4.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!