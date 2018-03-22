God of War Goes Gold

This morning the folks at Sony and Santa Monica Studios proudly revealed that God of War has finally gone gold! This means that development of the game is pretty much complete, and it’s finally in its “retail” form; it’s in the state which you and I will be receiving and playing it when it launches on April 20. It’s a huge milestone for the team, all of whom have our very genuine congratulations.

In a new update on the PlayStation Blog, Santa Monica Studio Creative Director Cory Barlog offered a heartfelt statement of gratitude and optimism. Here’s what he had to say about his new baby, and this incredible milestone:

“Going gold means so much more to me with this game,” Barlog said. “It has been a long and exhausting journey filled with laughs, arguments, and a healthy dose of fear – with a side of doubt. This was the scariest, most wonderful thing I have ever done and I can honestly say it would never have been possible without the full-throated support of Sony and the tireless work of the incredible team at Santa Monica Studio. We have been through a lot together and I would not change a thing. You are the best damn team a director could ever hope for and I am thankful beyond words for every ounce of passion and pride you put into this game.”

Barlog added, on a more personal note: “Because this story is about fathers and sons, I wanted to thank my father, James Barlog, a source of inspiration and a great writer, who instilled within me the drive to create and the fortitude to survive the difficulties that come with that vocation.

“April 20 is fast approaching and I speak for the entire team here when I say we truly cannot wait for all of you to get your hands on this game. Thank you to everyone for your support of an industry that allows me to prolong my childhood indefinitely and make a living telling people stories.”

We can’t wait for April 20, either. God of War is shaping up to be one of the most beautiful games we’ve ever seen, and could very well tell one of the most powerful stories of the generation. It’s finished; now we just have to wait.