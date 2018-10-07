This ‘God of War’ Father/Son Cosplay Will Have You Screaming “BOY!”

Kratos may have undergone some incredible changes with the latest entry into the God of War franchise, but one thing remains: He’s still a badass. His son Atreus? Maybe not as gruff, but still an amazing addition to the franchise so when this cosplayer took to the God himself alongside his son, we understandably lost our minds a little bit at the incredible attention to detail.

The father, Damian Hammond, is joined by his son Anton in the incredible pictures below. The cosplaying family hails from Hemel Hempstead in the United Kingdom and their passion for the series definitely comes through in a very creative way.

This was also a full family team effort! Damian told us that his wife Cathy was the artist behind the body paint, with Colic Estaugh Photography and Mike Wilkinson Photography behind the breathtaking shots. The incredible costume was made by Velveteena Leigh, while the Leviathan axe was done by Hagues Props:

For more about the character himself, the game’s official wiki had this to say:

“Throughout the series, Kratos is portrayed as an antihero, often performing questionable actions. Although backstory is seen in the original God of War, Kratos’ childhood is revealed in Ghost of Sparta and the birth of his daughter is explored in the God of War comic series. In Ghost of Sparta, it is revealed that the oracle had foretold that the demise of Olympus would not happen by the hands of the Titans—imprisoned after the Great War—but rather by a mortal, a marked warrior.

“The Olympians Zeus, Athena and Ares believed this warrior to be Deimos, Kratos’ younger brother, who had strange birthmarks. Ares and Athena interrupted the childhood training of Kratos and Deimos in Sparta and kidnapped Deimos. Kratos attempted to stop Ares, but Ares swept him aside and scarred him across his right eye. Taken to Death’s Domain, Deimos was imprisoned and tortured for many years by the god of death, Thanatos. Believing Deimos to be dead, Kratos marked himself with a red tattoo, identical to his brother’s birthmark, to honor his sibling.”

