God of War Gets New Footage, Highlighting Trolls, Exploration and More

We’re just a few weeks away from rediscovering the God of War series with an amazing new entry on PlayStation 4, one that shies away from the visceral action we’ve come to expect, in favor of more concentrated third-person action. And the newest footage revealed by Sony shows us exactly why we should be so damn excited about it.

In the clip, titled “New Gameplay, Trolls, Exploration and More,” the God of War footage, which ties in with the company’s PlayStation Underground network, begins by focusing on Kratos’ battles with much larger creatures – in this case, trolls with a sizable difference over our not-so-godly hero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We get a glimpse of how this particular battle will go down, as Kratos chips away at this beast with projectiles and his axe, while systematically dodging his attacks.

We then get a better look at the scope of the troll that you go up against, as you first see it from the distance, before getting up close and using defensive moves and offensive strikes to cut it down to size.

The footage really gives you an idea of just how spectacular the visuals will look, although it’s unknown if the game is running on typical PlayStation 4 hardware, or the PlayStation 4 Pro. Whatever it ends up being, we’re in for one beautiful ride, based on what we’ve seen thus far.

After battling the troll for a bit, the footage switches over to Kratos working his way through an underground cavern alongside his son Atreus, before coming across some wolves that he makes quick work of, thanks to his axe. Then, following breaking open a chest and collecting the goods inside, Kratos breaks down some seals to access another chest, then goes to another part of the stage.

Here, we see Kratos and Atreus climbing along the side of a mountain, and going through a small area of the woods, before another sequence where Kratos is chasing after Atreus as he runs through the fog-laden woods. You really see the scope of exploration here.

This footage is just bits and pieces of what the whole game will be about, but this is well worth getting excited over. The game will take a good while to complete, and every new encounter looks to be as epic – or even more epic – than the last. We can’t wait to see how this all goes down.

God of War releases on April 20 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.