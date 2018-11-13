Exclusive First Look at New ‘God of War’ Comic Series

With the PlayStation 4 exclusive God of War title having made such an incredible narrative impact on gamers, it’s understandable that so many fans would want to see the adventures of Kratos and his son Atreus continue. With a new comic series from the team over at Dark Horse Comics, the journey has just begun and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the first issue!

Now God of War fans can learn even more with a brand new comic series to expand upon the universe that many have fallen in love with. The new series is four issues long, with a first look at the latest journey below:

iZombie and Witchfinder’s Chris Roberson is the writer leading this project with Mayday’s Tony Parker as the talented artist. Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Dan Jackson is on board as the mini-series’ colourist. The stunning art work seen above is done by the incredible E.M Gist, known for The Strain and Will Save the Galaxy for Food.

Issue four will be the thrilling conclusion to the God of War comic series, giving a fitting end to the tumultuous journey of Kratos and Atreus. With a new foe and secrets swiftly unraveling, the end is near for the fight against a formidable enemy.

“The God of War comic series finds Kratos living in the remote Norse Wilds after his war on the gods of Olympus,” Dark Horse Comics tells us. “Seeking to put the rage that defined most of his life behind him, Kratos inadvertently sparks a feud with a mysterious cult of berserkers after attempting to save a stranger being mauled by a monstrous bear. But for the former Ghost of Sparta, no good deed goes unpunished.”

Interested in seeing the latest adventure for Kratos and his son? The first of four issues goes on sale November 14th, perfect for the holiday season, with the second going live on January 9th. The promising new adventure will be available to pre-order at major retailers such as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and others. You can also scoop it up at your local comic shop as well!