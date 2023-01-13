God of War Ragnarok Scores Double Digit DICE Award Nominations

The 26th annual DICE Awards will take place next month, honoring some of the best video games of 2022. In total, 61 games are nominated for awards, but God of War Ragnarok has the distinct honor of being nominated for a stunning 12 categories in total! Naturally, the PlayStation title is nominated for Game of the Year, but it also picked up a slew of other nominations, as well. It remains to be seen how many awards the game will actually win, but it's certainly impressive. The game is nominated for the following categories:

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Outstanding Achievement in Character (Kratos)

Outstanding Achievement in Character (Atreus)



Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Adventure Game of the Year

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Game of the Year

The awards are not voted on by fans, but instead a large group of "peer panelists." Some of these panelists work for large companies in the industry, such as Nintendo, Microsoft, and PlayStation; others are independent, like voice actor Troy Baker. The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has tried to find a wide range of voices to choose these winners, and that difference sets the DICE Awards apart from other industry award shows.

While God of War Ragnarok's nominations are impressive, they aren't all that surprising given how well the game's predecessor performed at the DICE Awards. God of War also saw a ton of nominations at the 22nd annual DICE awards, with the exact same number of nominations, and nine total wins, including Game of the Year. It remains to be seen whether Ragnarok will achieve a similar level of success at the 26th annual DICE Awards, but fans can see for themselves when it airs on February 23rd. The event will be livestreamed by IGN.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

