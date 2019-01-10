‘God of War’ Leads the Pack In Nominations for 2019 D.I.C.E Awards

God of War for PlayStation 4 had such an incredible narrative impact on gamers, and it’s because of that love that so many fans would want to see the adventures of Kratos and his son Atreus continue. While we won’t be getting any DLC anytime soon (or ever), we do have yet another chance to celebrate this phenomenal title at the 2019 D.I.C.E Awards!

The 22nd annual awards show aims to celebrate the greatest triumphs in gaming in 2018. There were many to choose from, including the godlike adventure found within the revamped Kratos narrative. Between Marvel’s Spider-Man, Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and the explosion seen in the online gaming scene, there is certainly a lot to commemorate as we move on into the new year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The nominees are:

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

God of War

GRIS

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Moss

Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

GRIS

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Kassandra)

God of War (Atreus)

God of War (Kratos)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Arthur Morgan)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Detroit: Become Human

Forgotten Anne

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Tetris Effect

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Battlefield V

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Moss

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Florence

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Return of the Obra Dinn

Outstanding Technical Achievement

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Battlefield V

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Action Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Celeste

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Far Cry 5

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Adventure Game of the Year

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Family Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Kirby Star Allies

LEGO DC Super-Villains

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Unravel Two

Fighting Game of the Year

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Dragon Ball FighterZ

SOULCALIBUR VI

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 4

F1 2018

Wreckfest

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Monster Hunter World

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 19

Mario Tennis Aces

MLB The Show 18

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Bad North

Frostpunk

Into the Breach

Northgard

RimWorld

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Dr. Grordbort’s Invaders

Tónandi

Torn

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Moss

Sprint Vector

Transference

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Celeste

Florence

Into the Breach

Minit

Return of the Obra Dinn

Portable Game of the Year

Dandara

Donut County

Dragalia Lost

Florence

Oddmar

Online Game of the Year

Fortnite

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Laser League

Red Dead Redemption 2

Sea of Thieves

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

God of War

Into the Breach

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Return of the Obra Dinn

Subnautica

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Florence

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Game of the Year

God of War

Into the Breach

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

So many incredible adventures and titles to explore and rejoice in. There is also a list of esteemed panelists as part of the celebration as well, seen here. “I would like to thank the Academy’s peer panelists who dedicate their time, energy and expertise in evaluating and selecting the best games from 2018,” said Meggan Scavio, President of the Academy of Interactive Ars & Sciences. “To all the finalists – congratulations in continuing to push the boundaries of creativity, storytelling and technical innovation. I am looking forward to celebrating your achievements at the 22nd Annual D.I.C.E. Awards with our members and Board!”

Who has your vote? Sound off with your best 2018 gaming memories in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!