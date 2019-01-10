‘God of War’ Leads the Pack In Nominations for 2019 D.I.C.E Awards

God of War for PlayStation 4 had such an incredible narrative impact on gamers, and it’s because of that love that so many fans would want to see the adventures of Kratos and his son Atreus continue. While we won’t be getting any DLC anytime soon (or ever), we do have yet another chance to celebrate this phenomenal title at the 2019 D.I.C.E Awards!
The 22nd annual awards show aims to celebrate the greatest triumphs in gaming in 2018. There were many to choose from, including the godlike adventure found within the revamped Kratos narrative. Between Marvel’s Spider-Man, Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and the explosion seen in the online gaming scene, there is certainly a lot to commemorate as we move on into the new year.
The nominees are:
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
God of War
GRIS
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Moss
Red Dead Redemption 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
GRIS
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Kassandra)
God of War (Atreus)
God of War (Kratos)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Arthur Morgan)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Detroit: Become Human
Forgotten Anne
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Tetris Effect
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
Battlefield V
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Moss
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Florence
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Return of the Obra Dinn
Outstanding Technical Achievement
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Battlefield V
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Action Game of the Year
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Celeste
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Far Cry 5
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Adventure Game of the Year
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn
Family Game of the Year
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Kirby Star Allies
LEGO DC Super-Villains
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Unravel Two
Fighting Game of the Year
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
Dragon Ball FighterZ
SOULCALIBUR VI
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Racing Game of the Year
Forza Horizon 4
F1 2018
Wreckfest
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
Monster Hunter World
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
Sports Game of the Year
FIFA 19
Mario Tennis Aces
MLB The Show 18
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Bad North
Frostpunk
Into the Breach
Northgard
RimWorld
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Beat Saber
Dr. Grordbort’s Invaders
Tónandi
Torn
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Beat Saber
Moss
Sprint Vector
Transference
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Celeste
Florence
Into the Breach
Minit
Return of the Obra Dinn
Portable Game of the Year
Dandara
Donut County
Dragalia Lost
Florence
Oddmar
Online Game of the Year
Fortnite
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Laser League
Red Dead Redemption 2
Sea of Thieves
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
God of War
Into the Breach
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Return of the Obra Dinn
Subnautica
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Florence
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn
Game of the Year
God of War
Into the Breach
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn
So many incredible adventures and titles to explore and rejoice in. There is also a list of esteemed panelists as part of the celebration as well, seen here. “I would like to thank the Academy’s peer panelists who dedicate their time, energy and expertise in evaluating and selecting the best games from 2018,” said Meggan Scavio, President of the Academy of Interactive Ars & Sciences. “To all the finalists – congratulations in continuing to push the boundaries of creativity, storytelling and technical innovation. I am looking forward to celebrating your achievements at the 22nd Annual D.I.C.E. Awards with our members and Board!”
