God of War Developer Comments on Possibility of Playing Atreus in Ragnarok

Sony announced God of War Ragnarok, a PS5 sequel to 2018's God of War, last fall. Since then, we've seen nothing of the game and heard next to nothing about it either. That said, the game is still slated for a 2021 release. At this point, it seems unlikely the game will hit this window, but we should start seeing more of the sequel soon, as well as find out if it will be a true PS5 exclusive or also come to PS4 as well.

For now, it remains to be seen how much the sequel will do differently from its predecessor. That said, during a recent interview with The God of War Podcast, Sony Santa Monica concept artist Samuel Matthews was asked about the possibility of playing Atreus in the sequel. As you would expect, Matthews didn't divulge anything too juicy or concrete, but he did seem to tease the possibility of playing Kratos' son in the sequel.

According to Matthews, Naughty Dog's The Last of Us influenced 2018's God of War, and now the team is looking at its 2020 sequel for further inspiration. To this end, Matthews noted that the team took particular interest in how The Last of Us Part II unravels from two different perspectives between Abby and Ellie. Of course, the God of War sequel could do something similar with Atreus and Kratos, which would open up a lot of different gameplay possibilities, but according to Matthews, there are some challenges to making this happen.

For now, it remains to be seen how little or much the sequel will make use of Atreus in terms of gameplay, but it's safe to assume the character will play a major role in the game's story.

The God of War sequel is currently slated to release sometime later this year. For more coverage on it and all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler Fischer_ and let me know over there. Should Atreus be a major playable character in the sequel?