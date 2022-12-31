God of War Ragnarok Player Beats Thor on Hardest Difficulty With Pringles Can

A God of War Ragnarok player fought Thor while wearing a Pringles can on one hand. Since Twitch began to really rise in prominence, people have been trying to find ways to play games in abstract ways. Some have played games with Rock Band instruments, there's a Call of Duty: Warzone player who uses a flute, and a Twitch streamer known as MissMikkaa played Elden Ring with a controller and a dance pad... at the same time. She would fight bosses on two different versions of the game simultaneously which is already hard enough, but she was also having to fight one with only her feet using a dance pad.

Her latest challenge came from Pringles. Pringles challenged MissMikkaa to play God of War Ragnarok on the hardest difficulty with a Pringles can on one of her hands, meaning she could only play the game with one hand. While this may be somewhat achievable on easy, doing it on one of the most unforgiving difficulties is no small feat. However, MissMikkaa took it like a champ and managed to conquer the first Thor fight while one of her hands was jammed into a Pringles can. At one point, she even goes to munch on a chip as a quick time event appears, prompting her to rush to pause the game so she can finish her chip and counter the attack. If you're interested in seeing her play God of War Ragnarok with a Pringles can, you can click here and skip to around 5 hours and 44 minutes into the stream which is when she switches to the new PS5 exclusive. You can also see some highlights courtesy of Dexerto below.

It doesn't seem like MissMikkaa has gone back to finish God of War Ragnarok with the Pringles can, but the fact that she made it even that far is impressive. This will surely only result in her taking on even more absurd challenges with other games in the coming months. However, she's still primarily sticking with Elden Ring at the moment.

What do you think of MissMikkaa's God of War skills? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.