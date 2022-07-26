New PlayStation Report Has a Warning About God of War Ragnarok

A new PlayStation report has a warning for God of War fans looking forward to God of War Raganrok and its release this November on PS4 and PS5. In short, fans of Kratos may soon want to avoid social media. Lately, PlayStation has had a problem with leaks. The Last of Us Part 2 leaked in a major way back in 2020 before its release. Now, the remake of The Last of Us has been leaking all over the Internet. That said, according to an industry leaker, and the same source who has been leaking The Last of Us, God of War Ragnarok leaks are on the horizon.

The warning comes the way of Nick Baker, the aforementioned source who has been sharing leaked footage of The Last of Us Part 1. "I might be getting some stuff from an angry Greek fellow that's dabbling in Norse mythology at some point, I don't know," said Baker, hinting his source who leaked him The Last of Us Part 1 has footage of God of War Raganrok, or at least could be getting some footage in the near future.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report. There's no word when any of this could go down, though it sounds like it may happen soon. As for PlayStation and Santa Monica Studio, neither have commented on any of this scuttlebutt. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if either or both do, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, God of War fans who don't want the game to be spoiled for them may want to be careful when navigating Twitter, Reddit, and other parts of the Internet.

God of War Ragnarok is set to release worldwide on November 9, 2022 via PS4 and PS5. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated sequel, click here. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the game itself:

"Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before Ragnarök arrives," reads an official blurb about the game. "Together, father and son must put everything on the line as they journey to each of the Nine Realms. Throughout stunning mythological landscapes, they'll face fearsome enemies – from Norse gods to wild beasts – as they prepare for the showdown of their lives. Armed with his trusty weapons of war – including the Leviathan Axe and the Blades of Chaos – Kratos' deadly skills will be tested like never before as he fights to protect his family. A host of new abilities for him and Atreus also await, leaving room for fluid, expressive and customizable combat in this epic and unflinching tale. All the while, Asgardian forces assemble..."