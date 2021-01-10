God of War Ragnarok May Have a Special Red Dead Redemption 2 Surprise

✖

God of War Ragnarok, the new God of War game likely coming to PS4 and PS5 sometime later this year or sometime next year, may have a special Red Dead Redemption 2 surprise for players. More specifically, it looks like Arthur Morgan actor, Roger Clark may -- emphasis on may -- have a role in the new God of War game, or at least that's what speculation making the rounds within the PlayStation community suggests.

Over on Instagram, Clark recently shared a story promoting the open positions at Sony Santa Monica, the studio behind God of War. Unfortunately, no details accompany this post, leaving PlayStation fans with nothing but speculation as to whether or not this is Clark just spreading the information for the sake of helping his fellow industry members or if it's because he's working with Sony Santa Monica. If it's the latter, you'd assume it would be on the new God of War, because, at the moment, this is the only game the developer is working on, at least of the announced variety.

Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan RDR2) put this up on his Instagram Story. Potential Thor voice right here for God of War Ragnarok. This is insane. #PS5 pic.twitter.com/VIs3uAY7XM — GermanStrands (@GermanStrands) January 9, 2021

For now, take this for what it is: speculation. While it may seem odd for Clark to share Sony Santa Monica's hiring announcement if he's not working with the studio, it's actually quite common in the business.

That said, the possibility has many PlayStation fans going crazy with hype. While Clark doesn't have much experience in video games, he did deliver one of the best performances of the generation with his role as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2. He's a terrific actor, and would be a great pick up for Sony Santa Monica for whatever role they cast him in.

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Santa Monica Studio, Sony, or Roger Clark -- have commented on this speculation making the rounds. If this changes, we will be sure to update the post with whatever is provided. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, guides, reviews, and more -- click here.