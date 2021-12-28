God of War Ragnarok Release Date Potentially Revealed

The release date for the highly-anticipated PlayStation sequel God of War Ragnarok seems to have potentially been revealed. First announced back in 2020, developer Santa Monica Studio originally planned to release Ragnarok on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at some point in 2021. And while this launch window ended up eventually moving to 2022, we since haven’t learned more about a defined window within the year in which God of War Ragnarok might release. Luckily, thanks to a new leak, it seems like we might now have a good idea of when to expect the title.

According to PlayStation Game Size, which is a Twitter account that tracks backend changes within the PlayStation database, God of War Ragnarok has now received a launch date of September 30, 2022. Assuming that this date it true, it would slot Ragnarok in PlayStation’s fall window of releases, which is something that seemed likely to happen in the first place. That being said, there is also a chance that this date could also be a placeholder, which means it’s hard to know if Ragnarok will actually end up releasing on September 30.

https://twitter.com/PlaystationSize/status/1475511852096528399

So just how viable is this potential release date for God of War Ragnarok? Well, the one thing working in this date’s favor happens to be the day of the week in which it falls. Specifically, September 30, 2022, happens to be a Friday, which is the day of the week in which new PlayStation first-party titles have largely released in recent years. So at least on that front, the date very much checks out.

Perhaps the thing that most suggests that this release date for God of War Ragnarok is merely a placeholder, however, is the fact that it occurs at the very end of the month. Typically, placeholder dates that we see appear on retail websites or internal databases such as this end up slotting titles in at the end of a given month or quarter. September 30 doesn’t just happen to be the end of a month, but it’s also the conclusion of the third quarter of 2022. As such, there’s just as good of a chance that this launch date could merely be a placeholder.

As mentioned, the one thing we do know for certain is that Santa Monica Studio and PlayStation intend to release God of War Ragnarok on PS5 and PS4 at some point next year. Whenever we hear more about the specifics surrounding the game’s release date, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Do you think that this newly leaked date for God of War Ragnarok could be legitimate? Or is it instead just a placeholder?