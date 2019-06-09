God of War Sequel Seemingly Teased By Director

Considering E3 2019 is upon us, there have been many rumors and leaks that have come flowing out of the Internet from all directions. Of course, a lot of it leads to speculation over a myriad of topics, but when the director of a popular game seemingly teases a highly anticipated sequel, fans listen up. Such is the case with Cory Barlog, the director of 2018’s hit God of War, who appears to have teased the sequel through a series of tweets, which date back to April 21st. However, when one determined sleuth of the Internet decided to actually take a closer look, we see what has possibly been hidden in plain sight for nearly two months.

On April 21st, Barlog took to Twitter to share a series of tweets that gave fans a behind the scenes look at what went into developing God of War. Of course, this was prior to the wonderful Raising Kratos documentary that was released last month. When Reddit user “Kayfriso” looked at the Twitter thread, they noticed something peculiar. The first letter of each tweet spells out “Ragnarok is coming,” which has appeared more than once in the past through Easter eggs.

Reminiscing about how crazy the last 6 yrs has been so I thought I would create a GOW BTS THREAD of photos + thoughts. Buckle up, gonna’ be long.😁 It all started out as scribbles and notes on a board and a stack of note cards. Big board image is an early breakdown of the story. pic.twitter.com/a1iZB0SllK — Cory Barlog 🎮 #Raising Kratos (@corybarlog) April 21, 2019

It’s worth noting that this is in no way a confirmation of a God of War sequel, and as much as we all want another entry, nothing is official until, well… it’s official. For all we know, the director could be trolling everyone in one incredibly wild way, or maybe there is a sequel inbound. With Sony sitting out of this year’s E3, it’s unknown when we would even get an announcement of sorts. Either way, keep up the good work, gumshoes.

God of War is currently available exclusively on PlayStation 4. For more information about the award-winning game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Is Barlog trolling everybody, or is Ragnarok truly coming? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!