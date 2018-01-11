Goku and Vegeta Voice Actors Will Face Off in Dragon Ball FighterZ Later This Month

You gotta love it when some of the talent involved with a hit show get involved in a battle to “win it all” outside of their usual arena – like two Dragon Ball Z voice actors are going to do in Dragon Ball FighterZ in just a couple of weeks.

Funimation announced on its Twitter page earlier today that Christopher Sabat, who voices Vegeta (amongst other roles in cartoons), and Sean Schemmel, who voices Goku, will be “throwing down” later this month in a Dragon Ball FighterZ match. This comes after a week of (good) trash talking on Twitter, where the two threw jabs back and forth at one another. Apparently, Funimation is looking to “settle it” once and for all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The match is set to take place on January 25th at the eSports Arena in Santa Ana, California, and for those that can’t attend the event live, it will be live streamed across Facebook, Twitch and YouTube, as you can see from the banner below.

For good measure, Funimation also released a new video hyping the fight, which you can see below. It begins with Sabat and his challenge being thrown Schemmel’s way, in which he happily accepts.

Fans have been talking about the (friendly) beef all week, and now it looks like the Super Saiyan Showdown – what it’s formally being called – will finally become a reality in just a few short weeks’ time. No word yet on which characters Sabat and Schemmel will be selecting for the match, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Vegeta and Goku enter the mix, respectively.

“Can you handle…this challenge?” Sabat formally asks in the video. Guess it’s about time to find out, isn’t it? After all, his “exxtreme mouth closeup means business.” Look at that damn beard.

We’ll let you know more details on the streaming links as soon as Funimation makes them available. Now we just need a good warm-up FighterZ match that leads into the main event. Hey, are Kenny Omega and Austin Creed busy? We’d love to see them mix it up.

Dragon Ball FighterZ releases on January 26th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.