Google Stadia Expands to Chromecast With Google TV and More Devices

On June 23rd, the Google Stadia service will see an expansion that adds compatibility with a number of new devices. Starting in just a few short weeks, those that already own these devices will now have the option of downloading the Stadia app and streaming games that are currently available on the service (with a subscription or trial, of course). For those that have been curious about trying the Stadia service, this could provide the perfect opportunity to see what it has to offer! In a new blog post, Stadia announced seven new devices in total, which can be found listed below:

Chromecast with Google TV

Hisense Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G)

Nvidia Shield TV

Nvidia Shield TV Pro

Onn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device

Philips 8215, 8505, and OLED 935/805 Series Android TVs

Xiaomi MIBOX3 and MIBOX4

Android TV OS users with devices not on the list will also be able to opt into "experimental support" to play Stadia games. The feature is still considered in development, so users should expect some technical hiccups, but things should mostly run smoothly. Stadia controllers will be compatible with these devices, as will other compatible Bluetooth controllers.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the addition of more compatible devices will help to build the audience for Google Stadia. While the service has struggled to find an audience since its debut, there are a number of great games available. This could get more people to see the Stadia library and give it a try.

Game streaming has been an interesting experiment over the last few years! It's easy to see how there could be a lot of interest, but it's hard to say whether or not the potential hurdles can make it more appealing to gamers versus consoles. Google's interest in Stadia also seems to be waning, so some potential customers might hesitate to sign up. Time will tell whether or not the expansion will help in that regard.

Are you a fan of the Google Stadia service? Does this expansion make you more likely to give it a try? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!