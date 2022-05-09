New Gotham Knights Development Update Arriving Tomorrow

✖

It has been a long time coming, but it looks like new gameplay from WB Games Montreal's Gotham Knights is finally going to be revealed this week. Outside of announcing the game's launch date earlier this year, WB Games hasn't shown off anything new from Gotham Knights since revealing a trailer last year to tie in with DC FanDome. Luckily, the wait to see more of this highly-anticipated Batman game should be coming to an end tomorrow.

WB Games took to social media today to announce that it will be holding a new "mission update" for Gotham Knights tomorrow at 6:00am PT/9:00am ET. Details on what this update would specifically look like weren't given, but it was said that this new look at the game would focus on the playable characters Nightwing and Red Hood. Furthermore, something known as the "Powers Club" was also mentioned in this announcement. A new image of both Nightwing and Red Hood was also shown to coincide with this reveal.

Mission update from the Belfry: Nightwing and Red Hood. Powers Club. Tomorrow. 6 AM PT. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/n5kEqeRoV1 — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) May 9, 2022

Even though gameplay wasn't guaranteed to appear as part of this update, it seems very likely that WB Games Montreal will be showing off more of this aspect of Gotham Knights. Outside of the game's initial reveal back in 2020, gameplay from Gotham Knights is something that we haven't seen in a very long time. As such, tomorrow's reveal has the potential to bring the most news associated with this game that we've had in years.

In case you didn't already know, Gotham Knights is set to launch this fall on October 25th. The game will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms when it does arrive.

Are you excited to finally see more of what Gotham Knights will have in store tomorrow? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12. Conversely, be sure to also stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBoook.com if you'd like to see more of Gotham Knights when this new info does arrive in the coming day.