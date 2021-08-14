Jim Lee Teases DC FanDome Amidst Gotham Knights and Injustice 3 Silence

✖

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has been quiet lately, but this is expected to change at DC FanDome later this year. For now, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment hasn't begun to tease what games will and won't be there, but it's safe to assume that while Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will rear their head, Hogwarts Legacy, Back 4 Blood, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be absent. This is obvious. The big question mark is whether or not NetherRealm Studios' next game will also make an appearance. If it's making Injustice 3 as many believe, it probably will, but if rumors are true and whatever it's working on involves Marvel IP, then maybe it won't appear at the show.

Whatever the case, while the PR and marketing teams for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment are still getting their ducks in a row, Jim Lee, the Publisher and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics, has teased the event, which, according to him, will be "even more exciting and face-melting" than last year's show, which was also the first-ever DC FanDome.

Unfortunately, Lee doesn't disclose any particularly tasty details, but fans couldn't help but notice that Ed Boon, the boss at NetherRealm Studios, retweeted the tease, which was made on Twitter. Does this mean NetherRealm Studios will be at the show with Injustice 3 or a different game? Maybe, but it's a huge stretch to make, especially considering how active on Twitter Boon is, and how his activity on the platform is rarely any indication of anything noteworthy.

Doing my part in making https://t.co/P1ZeNKJeyR 2021 even more exciting and face-melting than 1.0 over at @CurtApanovich’s Core Creative Labs here in LA. pic.twitter.com/ttQs9CX9sc — Jim Lee (@JimLee) August 13, 2021

