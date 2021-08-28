Gotham Knights Leak Reveals Villain

✖

A new Gotham Knights leak has reportedly revealed one of the game's villain, and possibly the Batman game's antagonist. We don't know much about Gotham Knights. In fact, we don't even know how much or how little Batman is in the game or what villains players will be taken on as Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood. That said, while WB Games Montreal has yet to disclose this information, IMDB may have just leaked a smidgen of it on its behalf.

According to the game's IMDB page, Elias Toufexis, best known as Adam Jenson in Dues Ex, is voicing The Penguin in Gotham Knights. Not only did we not know that Toufexis was working on the game, but WB Games Montreal never announced The Penguin was in the game either.

It's unclear how IMDB has this information, and it's worth noting it could be a mistake. However, on the surface level, it appears to be a leak. And the talent involved suggests The Penguin could have a major role in the game, which makes sense given how prominent the villain is.

The Penguin is a mobster who fancies himself as the "Gentleman of Crime." Known for his monocle, top hat, tuxedo, and signature umbrella, The Penguin is unlike many Batman villains in the sense that he's sane and fully in control of himself. Combine this with his criminal enterprise, and he's a great video game villain, who often finds himself in the backseat to Joker.

All of that said, given that Penguin's inclusion in the game is not official, take all of this with a grain of salt unless we get some type of official word from WB Games Montreal. Meanwhile, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What villains do you want to see in Gotham Knights?

Gotham Knights is currently scheduled to release worldwide sometime in 2022 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the new Batman game and all things gaming, click here.