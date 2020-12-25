Gotham Knights Release Date Possibly Revealed

✖

Did Warner Bros. Montreal just reveal the Gotham Knights release date? Back in August, WB Games finally revealed the next Batman game, Gotham Knights. At the time, the game was announced for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC and given a 2021 release window. And so far, none of this has changed. In fact, we've seen nothing of the game since. However, in a new tweet celebrating Christmas, the developer seems to be hinting at something happening in July.

The tweet comes the way of the official Gotham Knights Twitter account, and on the surface level, seems to be of little significance. And this may be the case, however, fans couldn't help but notice the dates on the poster smackdown in the center of an accompanying image. More specifically, the image features an advertisement poster for a circus, which will be in town from July 16 to July 21, Tuesday through Sunday.

Now, these dates don't line up with 2021. Some fans think this a hint that the game will release sometime during this period, but it seems unlikely given that the dates don't match up. July 16, 2021 isn't a Tuesday, it's a Friday, but this is where things get a bit interesting. If you combine July 16 and July 21, you get July 16, 2021, which again is a Friday, the most common day for big games to release. As a result, some fans think this is a not-so-subtle nod and wink at the game's release date, or at the very least, something of significance, like a second trailer or a release date announcement.

For now, take all of this with a major grain of salt given that we are deep in speculative territory. That said, at the very least, it's an interesting theory, though it's hard to imagine Warner Bros. Montreal being this forward with a tease.

At the moment of publishing, neither Warner Bros. Montreal nor Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have commented on this speculation making the rounds in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.