Gotham Knights Developer Second Game Potentially Leaked

WB Games Montreal is currently working on Gotham Knights, a new Batman game scheduled to release sometime this year via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. That said, according to rumors, the developer is working on a second project, believed to be another DC game. And now a new job listing may reinforce these rumors, though, unfortunately, it doesn’t reveal what this project could be.

So, what does the job listing divulge? Well, according to the listing, the mystery game in development is a AAA game. And that’s the only pertinent detail that can be gleaned from the job listing. There’s no word what the game is — though rumors indicate it could be a Superman game or a Justice League game — what platforms it’s in development for, or when it’s going to be revealed and released. We have none of this. Further, it’s worth noting that WB Games Montreal does have a history of working as a support studio, so it’s possible it’s working as help on another AAA game in development at WB, like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League or Wonder Woman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Once Again It's Confirmed that WB Games Montreal Working on New Unannounced AAA Title.

– Sometime Ago They Confirmed working on 2 DC Comics Property Games

– 1 is Gotham Knights & 2nd is Rumoured #Superman Game Idk@DomsPlaying @IdleSloth84 @bogorad222 @NilOggier @valiantfury_ pic.twitter.com/jVtDlQvFbB — Faizan Shaikh (@FaizShaikh7681) January 14, 2022

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. So far, WB Games Montreal and WB proper haven’t had a peep to say about the speculation the job listing has created. This probably won’t change for a multitude of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story with whatever is provided.

Officially, WB Games Montreal only has one announced, unreleased game in the form of Gotham Knights, which you can read more about below:

“Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family; Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin; to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals,” reads a story synopsis about the game. “From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, you must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save the streets from descent into chaos.”