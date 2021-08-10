New Gotham Knights Tease Has Batman Fans Excited

✖

A new Gotham Knights has Batman fans looking forward to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S game excited. It's been a while since we've seen or heard anything from Gotham Knights. In fact, since it was announced last year, it's been mostly crickets, and the current expectation is those won't be changing until DC FanDome this October. That said, in the meantime, game director on the project, Geoff Ellenor recently took to Twitter to possibly tease what the team is preparing to show off during the aforementioned show.

Using the social media platform, Ellenor kept things brief and vague, but teased fans that he is "waking up to replay cool fights in the game." As you may know, one of the big takeaways from the Gotham Knights when it was revealed, was its gameplay, and how good it looked. Suffice to say, the tease, while not much, has been enough to get fans excited, with some, in the replies, noting they "can't wait to see more of this game" and "so hyped."

If Rocksteady Studios was making Gotham Knights, there would be fewer question marks over its gameplay, as the UK studio is one of the best in business when it comes to combat, at least combat of the third-person action (with an emphasis on hand-to-hand) variety. However, the game isn't being made by Rocksteady. It's being made by WB Games Montreal, a studio that doesn't quite have the same pedigree nor standing among Batman fans, shipping Batman: Arkham Origins, the one non-Rocksteady Batman Arkham game that many consider as the blemish of the franchise.

In development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Gotham Knights is scheduled to release sometime in 2022.

"Gotham Knights is a brand-new open-world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death," reads an official pitch of the game. "An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight."