Gotham Knights May Be Teasing DLC

It seems like Gotham Knights could be getting some DLC. Gotham Knights was one of 2022's most anticipated games, but unfortunately, it was not received very well. The game failed to hit the mark for a lot of people with many noting the combat felt unsatisfying, it had a rocky launch, and just generally wasn't anything to write home about. It was especially disappointing in comparison to the industry defining Batman Arkham series which largely changed the narrative for superhero video games. We haven't seen anything quite like it in the world of DC since and many assumed Gotham Knights would be quickly swept under the rug.

However, it seems like Warner Bros. may be preparing to revisit the game. Although it didn't appear to set the world on fire critically or commercially, the Gotham Knights Twitter account posted a picture of Clayface, Harley Quinn, and Mr. Freeze all sitting in an interrogation room together with someone in a suit and tie (it could be Harvey Dent, though that's totally speculative). The post noted that the "big bads" from the game "have gathered, but why?" It seems like a rather strange thing to post if there's no answer, because everyone in the replies is also stumped. Many immediately assumed DLC is about to be announced, but no one knows for sure. It seems like something WB Montreal would've wanted to announce around the time the game released or shortly after to keep any players interested, but who knows.

This could also be some sort of tie-in comic or literally anything else, but DLC seems like a real possibility now. Only time will tell what this turns into, but it certainly looks promising. Either way, it seems like the world of Gotham Knights is not being abandoned, even if it's for some project outside of gaming, Warner Bros. appears committed to keeping this part of the DC universe alive in some capacity.

