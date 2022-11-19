Gotham Knights Developer Hints at New Game

Gotham Knights developer WB Games Montreal has confirmed it's working on a new game and has teased that game in the process. With Gotham Knights now out, many are wondering what's next for the Canadian studio. Before Gotham Knights was released, many may have assumed a follow-up would be next, but the lukewarm reception to the game now suggests otherwise. You would expect WB Games Montreal to move on to something different after this. Whether this will happen or not, only time will tell, but we do the studio is once again working on AAA console game. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the tease.

You may say this is a boring tease but that's because it's designed to be an actual tease. This tease of information comes courtesy of an official job listing for the studio that, unfortunately, contains no other salient information.

It's safe to assume this mystery game is at least several years away, unless it was in development alongside Gotham Knights. However, even if it was, it was likely only via pre-production. Further, and this is important to remember, nine years separated the release of Gotham Knights and the studio's previous game, Batman: Arkham Origins. In other words, fans of the studio are stuck with Gotham Knights, which, according to our review of the game, isn't the worst thing ever, but it's also not the best thing ever.

"Gotham Knights is a fun but flawed video game, one that tries too hard at times to emulate its Batman: Arkham series predecessors and often struggles at core game mechanics but still offers a compelling storyline and characterization that Batman fans will enjoy," reads the opening of our review of Gotham Knights. "The new open-world action game by WB Games Montréal (the maker of the middling Batman: Arkham Origins game) stars the four protégés of Batman – Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin – who work together to solve their mentor's final case after the death of Batman. Like Arkham City, Gotham Knights features an open-world map filled with a mix of random crimes to stop, collectibles to find, and storylines to follow."

