Gotham Knights Reveals New Red Hood Trailer

Gotham Knights developer WB Games Montreal has released the fourth and final character trailer for the title revealing new gameplay footage of Red Hood. In total, Gotham Knights features four different playable protagonists in the form of Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood. While certainly not the first time we have seen Red Hood in action, it does mark the first time a trailer has focusee explicitly on him and him alone.

As previously revealed, Red Hood being brought back to life through the use of the Lazarus Pit has left the character with strange mystical powers. While the previously released gameplay footage indicated that this explained his unique traversal mechanics, the latest trailer seems to imply that his combat abilities have also been affected by his resurrection. You can check out the new Gotham Knights trailer for yourself embedded below:

"Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman's death," the official description of the upcoming video game reads. "An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight."

Broadly speaking, Gotham Knights is set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on October 25th. In case you missed it, the title is no longer set to release for Xbox One or PlayStation 4. There are several different versions available to pre-order from $69.99 to $299.99 wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming DC video game right here.

What do you think about the new Gotham Knights trailer featuring Red Hood? Do you already have an idea as to which of the four playable characters you are most interested in playing when the game releases? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things DC and gaming!